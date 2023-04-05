(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, we learn how they are partnering with Unity Hospice to share the importance of long-term care planning and advance directives. Having plans like these in place can bring peace of mind with loved ones, minimizes stress, and can reduce potential conflict.

College student, Meredith James, recently completed her advanced directive prior to entering school and shared her experience.

Bellin Health is doing many things in the community to help people have these conversations. Free advance care planning group sessions happen the first Monday of every month. Call (920) 445-7373 to make a reservation. You can also make an appointment with the Bellin Planning Team at (920) 433-3770.

Partnering with the ADRC, you can attend an educational class on either April 20th or May 18th; or schedule one-on-one sessions on April 17th, 18th, 19th, or 21st by calling the ADRC at (920) 448-4300.