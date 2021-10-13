Your Health with Bellin: Coping with infant loss plus details on Saturday’s Walk to Remember event

(WFRV) – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month and while it is an incredibly difficult topic to discuss, it’s also incredibly important and affects far too many families.

Bellin Health Generations Certified Nurse Midwife Molly Hohol and Katie Jurey spoke with Local 5 Live with coping, support options available to those dealing with such a terrible loss.

The Walk to Remember is Saturday, October 16 at 9:30 am at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, for information or questions call 920-433-2382, or stop by their Facebook event page.

In recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in October, Bellin Health in conjunction with Share of Northeast Wisconsin, is hosting a 1-2 mile walk at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary on October 16th, 2021. We invite you along with your friends, family and any other members of our community that have experienced pregnancy or infant loss in honoring all of your children at the Nature center. Join us for family-friendly activities, a special ceremony and bubble release in remembrance of all the little ones gone too soon.

This event will be held rain or shine and there is no charge to participate. All are welcome!

Event Schedule:

9:30am to 10:00a.m. (Meet at the Raptor Theatre)

Ceremony – 10 a.m. (Raptor Theatre)

Bubble Release – 10:15 a.m.

Walk- 10:30 (Trail maps will be available)

We also ask for the safety of yourself and others you maintain the CDC guidelines on social distancing protocol for large outdoor gatherings and we encourage you to wear a mask. (Masks will be available at this event)

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Rev Jan Bast at Bellin Health Chaplaincy Department 744 S. Webster Ave Green Bay, WI 54301 (920-433-3482 or Cell 920-217-7061) or email at Jan.Bast@Bellin.org

To learn more about Share of Northeast Wisconsin go to www.stvincenthospital.org/share or find them on Facebook.

See more on the Starlegacyfoundation.org/awareness-month