(WFRV) – The holiday season can be full of indulgences that may give us heartburn or maybe even put on a few extra pounds. For some the consequences can be much more serious.

In today’s Your Health with Bellin, we discuss “Holiday Heart” with Bellin Health Cardiologist Dr. Sam Setty, what it is, and how we can prevent it.

You can get in touch with Bellin’s 24-hour nursing hotline at 920-445-7373.