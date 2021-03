(WFRV) – March is Kidney Disease Awareness Month and In Your Health with Bellin, Local 5 Live met with Dr. Chitra Bhosekar, a Nephrologist from Bellin who specializes in diagnosing and treating kidney disease.

Dr. Bhosekar talks to us about how to recognize signs of chronic kidney disease, what options you have, and how to keep our kidneys as healthy as possible.

For more information, reach out to Bellin at 920-445-7373, online at bellin.org.