(WFRV) – Symptoms like snoring and fatigue could be signs of sleep apnea, which can be dangerous.

In today’s Your Health with Bellin, experts from the Bellin Health Sleep and Pulmonary Center stopped in to help explain what Sleep Apnea is and how to treat it.

To get on the Fasttrack to treatment, call the Bellin Health Sleep and Pulmonary Center at 920-433-7451 to make your Fasttrack appointment.