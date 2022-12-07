(WFRV) – Winter activities are underway and means taking precautions for foot and ankle safety. Dr. Beau Ebben from the Bellin Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Team joined us with some recommendations. He says be sure to stay hydrated, dress in layers and support for feet and ankles and work out in groups in case you end up needing help. If you are concerned about an injury, get a free assessment at the Bellin Health Titletown Free Walk-in Orthopedic & Injury Clinic. It’s located in their building just across from Lambeau Field. The hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturdays, 8:00 am to noon.