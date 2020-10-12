Your Health with Bellin: Genetic Testing

(WFRV) – One in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.

But what if you’re told your chances of getting breast cancer are actually one in three?

That’s what happened to Karla Brooks, who was here to tell us her story with the help of her genetics nurse practitioner from Bellin Health, Stephanie Hayes.

To learn more about genetic testing and to find a specialist, call Bellin Health at (920) 445-7373 or head to bellin.org.

You can also attend their virtual event tomorrow from 5:30 to 6PM called: Cancer, Genetics, and You 2.0. Register by calling (920) 445-7313 or toll free at (888) 758-7373, or online at bellin.org/calendar.

