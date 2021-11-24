Your Health with Bellin: Honor a Life Program through Unity Hospice

Your Health with Bellin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Today, in Your Health with Bellin, their partnership with Unity and the important grief services they offer – which can be especially important around the holidays.

Unity’s Grief Services Director, Jenny Boeckman spoke with Local 5 Live today with details  on a program to help families through a tough time of year.

The Honor a Life Holiday program can be accessed on Unity’s website or Unity’s Facebook page from December 14, 2021 – December 31st.

For no charge support from a Grief Counselor, reach out to them at the new Grief and Education center by calling 902-338-1111.

Give Unity a call at 800-990-9249 or complete the online contact form located at unityhospice.org to connect with a Grief Counselor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

Locker Room: Looking ahead at the Rams

Inside Skinny: Die-hard Packers fan moves across the country to Green Bay for Lambeau Field

LOCKER ROOM: Discussing David Bakhtiari's status

LOCKER ROOM: Recapping Packers vs Vikings