Your Health with Bellin: Honor a Life Program through Unity Hospice

(WFRV) – Today, in Your Health with Bellin, their partnership with Unity and the important grief services they offer – which can be especially important around the holidays.

Unity’s Grief Services Director, Jenny Boeckman spoke with Local 5 Live today with details on a program to help families through a tough time of year.

The Honor a Life Holiday program can be accessed on Unity’s website or Unity’s Facebook page from December 14, 2021 – December 31st.

For no charge support from a Grief Counselor, reach out to them at the new Grief and Education center by calling 902-338-1111.

Give Unity a call at 800-990-9249 or complete the online contact form located at unityhospice.org to connect with a Grief Counselor.