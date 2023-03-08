(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and despite being the third most common type of cancer among both men and women, it’s one of those diseases that isn’t talked about enough.

Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner Jenny Weier visited Local 5 Live to do just that, she shares more on why colon cancer screenings are so important and why colonoscopies are the gold standard.

To learn more about tests for colorectal cancer, the benefits and drawbacks head to cancer.org for a chart about it.

To make an appointment with Bellin Health Gastroenterology, call 920-431-5650 or head to bellin.org.