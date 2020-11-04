Your Health with Bellin: Making healthcare appointments safely during a pandemic

Your Health with Bellin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In today’s Your Health With Bellin, if you’re hurt or feeling sick, you may need to see a healthcare practitioner, which can be difficult during a pandemic.

Bellin Health Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Sasse stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can safely make an appointment.

Reach Bellin’s Nurse on Call 24/7 at 920-445-7373 or 888-758-7373.

See all of your options by heading to bellin.org.

Find a doctor by phone at 920-445-7373, and make a virtual visit by heading to bellin.org/virtualvisits.

