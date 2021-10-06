Your Health with Bellin: New Colon Cancer screening changes

(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, changes to Colon Cancer screening recommendations.

In May, the American Cancer Society changed its guidelines for the age to begin screening from 50 years old to 45.

Dr. Alay Mansurov from the Cancer Team at Bellin Health visited Local 5 Live to help our viewers understand the new recommendations.

Things that put people at higher risk for developing Colon Cancer:

•              Age

•              People who have had colorectal cancer or colon polyps in the past

•              Anyone with an immediate family member who has had colorectal cancer

•              African Americans

•              People with a history of ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s Disease

•              Those with Type 2 Diabetes

•              Eating a lot of red meat or processed foods

•              A sedentary lifestyle

•              Being overweight or obese

•              Smoking and regular alcohol consumption

To make your screening appointment, call Bellin Health at 920-435-8326 and for more information, head to bellin.org.

