Your Health with Bellin: New in-office options for carpal tunnel release

(WFRV) – Many workers who were laid off during the early days of the pandemic are back to work and for some patients, that can bring more awareness to ongoing hand problems such as numbness and tingling, or finger pain with mechanical locking.

Belling Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics offers a new in-office option for carpal tunnel release, and several other common surgeries.

Dr. Steve Goldberg of Bellin Health Titletown spoke with Local 5 Live on how they can help get patients back to work easily.

For help, see an orthopedic hand specialist or your primary care provider. Reach out to Bellin Health Titletown at 920-430-4888.