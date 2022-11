(WFRV) – It’s a common issue that is not talked about very often.

In today’s Your Health with Bellin, Physical Therapists Allison Von Brevern and Caycie Bray stopped by Local 5 Live to discuss pelvic floor dysfunction. Viewers learn what exactly it is, what conditions fall under this category, and what treatments are available.

