(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, Local 5 Live gets details about a new treatment for a painful diabetic condition.

Dr. Amy Yeatman from the Bellin Health Pain Management Team visited the studio with details on Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy also known as DPN, about a new FDA approved treatment option that uses spinal cord stimulation.

For more information on the spinal cord stimulation treatment, call the Bellin Health Pain Management team at 920-433-7995. You can also ask your primary care provider for more information.