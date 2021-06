(WFRV) – Summers in Wisconsin can be glorious, but what happens when we mistakenly get a little too much of a good thing?

Family Medicine Physician with Bellin, Dr. Sarah Sanchez spoke with Local 5 Live with how you can stay safe and comfortable this year along with symptoms of heat stroke and what to do about those pesky bug bites.

For more information or to schedule a visit, head to bellin.org/virtualvisits.