(WFRV) – May is Stroke Awareness Month. Today we talked about how to recognize the symptoms. Remember to BE FAST.

B – Balance

E – Eyes Blur

F – Face Drooping

A – Arm Weakness

S – Speech Difficulty

F – Terrible Headache / Time to call 9-1-1

Bellin has many resources available for stroke survivors, including monthly bike rides during the summer and support groups. And you’ll want to put these dates on your calendar. June 9 is the Stroke Recovery Walk on the Fox River Trail. And September 16 is Community Stroke Day at the Automobile Gallery in Green Bay. For details on these events, check www.bellin.org/stroke.