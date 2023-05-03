(WFRV) – May is Stroke Awareness Month. Today we talked about how to recognize the symptoms. Remember to BE FAST.
B – Balance
E – Eyes Blur
F – Face Drooping
A – Arm Weakness
S – Speech Difficulty
F – Terrible Headache / Time to call 9-1-1
Bellin has many resources available for stroke survivors, including monthly bike rides during the summer and support groups. And you’ll want to put these dates on your calendar. June 9 is the Stroke Recovery Walk on the Fox River Trail. And September 16 is Community Stroke Day at the Automobile Gallery in Green Bay. For details on these events, check www.bellin.org/stroke.