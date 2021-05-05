Your Health with Bellin: Stroke symptoms plus recovery and support options

(WFRV) – In Your Health with Bellin, recognizing the signs of a stroke and some great resources for recovery.

Medical Director of Bellin’s Stroke Program and Neurologist Dr. Heather Stanko spoke with Local 5 Live on details of what exactly is a stroke, what symptoms should you watch for, and what we can do to help prevent a stroke.

Bellin Health has some great resources for support.

The Stroke Support Group meets on the first Monday of each month, either online or at Bellin Health Titletown. For details head to bellin.org/stroke, or call Kathy 920-433-7941, or Debra 920-433-7977.

Bellin’s Stroke Recovery Walk is June 11 from 3 – 4 pm at Fox River Trail. For details, head to bellin.org/calendar.