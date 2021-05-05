Your Health with Bellin: Stroke symptoms plus recovery and support options

Your Health with Bellin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In Your Health with Bellin, recognizing the signs of a stroke and some great resources for recovery.

Medical Director of Bellin’s Stroke Program and Neurologist Dr. Heather Stanko spoke with Local 5 Live on details of what exactly is a stroke, what symptoms should you watch for, and what we can do to help prevent a stroke.

Bellin Health has some great resources for support.

The Stroke Support Group meets on the first Monday of each month, either online or at Bellin Health Titletown. For details head to bellin.org/stroke, or call Kathy 920-433-7941, or Debra 920-433-7977.

Bellin’s Stroke Recovery Walk is June 11 from 3 – 4 pm at Fox River Trail. For details, head to bellin.org/calendar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium

UW-Green Bay's Charles Guthrie named Akron University's Athletic Director

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report