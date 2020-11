(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, the challenges for patients and families when someone is admitted for COVID-19.

Chaplain Maria Lodenkamp and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cynthia Lasecki spoke with Local 5 Live on how to combat the isolation and how you can submit your prayer request.

To speak with a member of the Pastoral Care Department at Bellin, call any time to 920-433-3482.

Submit your community prayer requests by clicking here.