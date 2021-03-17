Your Health with Bellin: The Benefits of Virtual Visits

(WFRV) — While Virtual Visits have been available for a few years now, the popularity of this type of appointment has exploded as doctors and patients look for safe options for routine care during the pandemic.

In the last six months alone, Bellin Health has conducted more than 23,000 video visits. “I think it’s fair to say that virtual visits are a daily occurrence and here to stay,” said pediatrician Dr. Sherri Hoyman.

Virtual visits can be an e-visit, which is essentially an e-mailed questionnaire submitted through your MyBellinHealth account. Your provider will respond within two hours. Some examples of what can be addressed this way include: allergies, pink eye, rash, head lice, and many more.

Or, you may need a video visit, which is a live, interactive appointment conducted by video. Examples of what qualifies for this type of visit are: chronic care management, sinus issues, depression and anxiety. See the full list for both types of appointments here: www.bellin.org/virtualvisits.

Both e-visits and video visits are scheduled through MyBellinHealth. To create an account, head to www.mybellin.org/MyChart/signup.