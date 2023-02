(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, the importance of annual visits and screenings for women.

Physician Assistant Kim Shefchik visited Local 5 Live with more on how often women should be seeing their healthcare provider, what are some important things covered during annual exams, plus more on the importance of cervical screenings.

