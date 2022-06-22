(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, Lori Jacobs from Bellin speaks with Local 5 Live about when it’s time to seek specialized wound care.

This season in particular it can be common to have an injury to the skin. They can worse and healing can become delayed, especially if you have diabetes, poor blood supply, and if your weight is more than intended.

Lori gives some tips on how to keep wounds healthy and healing quickly.

The Bellin Health Would Healing Center is located at 744 S. Webster in Green Bay. Hours are M – F 8 am – 4:30 pm. For more information, call 920-433-7550. Same hours and phone number for the Oconto clinic which is located at 820 Arbutus Avenue Suite 101.