(NEXSTAR) — The LIV Golf schedule will reach the halfway point after this weekend’s event at Trump National in Washington, D.C. Already this season, the league’s stars have come out to shine.

Two weeks ago, Dustin Johnson emerged from the first-ever LIV playoff in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the tour returned to the U.S. from the Eastern Hemisphere. Last week Brooks Koepka took home his fifth major championship and the first ever for a LIV tour member at the PGA Championship.

Media attention ramped up further on Thursday when former President Donald Trump took to the course that carries his name, Trump National Golf Club in Washington. Mr. Trump was a competitor in the pro-am event which preceded the three-day professional tournament.

Andrew Marden looks at those storylines and others in the video below.

As with other LIV events, Friday coverage from Washington is exclusively streamable on The CW app. The CW is owned by Nexstar, the parent company of this website.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online, check your program guide for station numbers and availability.