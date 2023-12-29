Local 5 Live Fan of the Day 2024

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
37°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Positively Wisconsin
Crime
Sustainably Speaking
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Is it Legal?
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Google shares top searches from Green Bay area in …
Video
Top Stories
GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider …
Video
Weyauwega hearts are still broken but united following …
Video
Pedestrian crash on State Highway 114 in Calumet …
Nobody wins when someone chooses to drive drunk
Video
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Storm Team 5 Game Day Forecast
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Wisconsin Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Sun emerges Friday – snow showers this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Wintry mix tonight, sunshine tomorrow
Video
Scattered rain/snow showers Thursday
Video
Rain and wintery mix arrive tonight
Video
Mixed showers late tonight
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Wisconsin Huddle
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
Northeast Wisconsin High School Hoops: Nonconference …
Video
Top Stories
NFL Week 17 Daily Fantasy Sleepers & Picks Against …
Gallery
Top Stories
Prior to the Snap: Packers head to Minnesota in a …
Gallery
Green Bay Nation: A win is a win
Video
Locker Room: Iola’s Kristian Welch talks playing …
Video
Packers suspend Jaire Alexander for one game following …
Video
Community
Cooking With Chef Jyll
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Holiday Programming
Sunday Mass
Veterans Voices
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Fish Fry Guide
Top Stories
‘Angels at Bat’ hosts first charity gala, welcome …
Video
Top Stories
‘We Care Meals’ program ends after 35 years
Video
Fox Cities Salvation Army dedicates match day to …
Video
John Gillespie named 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Veteran …
Video
Longtime fan attends 500th Packer game, gets personalized …
Video
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Our Town
Road Trip
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Features
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Top Stories
Final Flashback of 2023
Video
Top Stories
Celebrate the new year with Model Citizen
Video
Top Stories
Custom-made cookies for any event with Sweet Treats …
Video
Celebrate the new year before midnight at The Children’s …
Video
Debunking winter skincare myths with Dr. Zion Ko …
Video
Savor the flavors of the Fox Cities with Fox Cities …
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Advertise With Local 5!
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Local 5 Live Fan of the Day 2024
TRENDING STORIES
One dead after pedestrian crash in Calumet County
Green Bay businesses ready for Packers New Years …
Car crashes into WI townhome complex, 2 residents …
56yo from GB dead after crash on I-43 in Manitowoc …
Savor the flavors of the Fox Cities with Fox Cities …
Holiday Spotlight Giveaways 2023
Vyper Industrial Best Seats In The House Giveaway …
Packers Pro Shop Giveaway 2023-2024
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
LEARN MORE