(WFRV)- A European holiday tradition has become a Door County tradition a some.

Shop holiday items at the Door County Christkindlmarkt in Sister Bay. Enjoy live music, food, drinks, and more.

The Door County Christkindlmarkt takes place November 24th through the 26th, December 1st through the 3rd, and December 8th through the 10th.

For more information, head to doorcountychristmasmarket.com.