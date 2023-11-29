(WFRV)- Talk about a cozy winter trip at Al Johnson’s you can enjoy their famous food and do Christmas shopping in one stop.

Sister Bay dining at its best, Al’s famous Swedish Pancakes are one of our most popular breakfast items served all day. It is served with your choice of lingonberries, strawberries, or maple syrup. Be like a Swede and ask for powdered sugar, too.

Al’s Butik has always been known for carrying traditional men’s and women’s Swedish clogs, Scandinavian clothing, and gifts with fresh new items this year. The Butik offers new product lines and more contemporary items for its customers.

Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik is located at 10698 North Bay Shore Drive in Sister Bay.

For more information, head to aljohnsons.com.