What is your favorite type of cheese? Chances are you can find it at Weyauwega Star Dairy makes it.

Weyauwega Star Dairy has been owned and operated by the Knaus Family since 1975. They are artisan cheese makers who specialize in handcrafted Italian cheese such as Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano.

They have a great relationship with local dairy farmers. All are within a 50-mile radius of their cheese factory, and they have known most of them for over 40 years. They also have an excellent relationship with their customers, which they have established over the years. They are very quality-oriented and care about their products.

