(WFRV)- Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers is not a summer-only store. They have your winter holiday season covered.

Wery’s is famous for their flocked trees and has new colors this year. If you can’t find the color you were looking for, bring in your own, and they will match it.

After you find the perfect tree, head to the Christmas Shop to find the perfect decorations for your house.

Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers is located at 1748 Lenwood Avenue in Green Bay.

For more information, head to weryssweetsummerbloomers.com.