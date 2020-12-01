Gifts ideas for the bird lover with Wild Birds Unlimited

Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – If you have a bird lover on your holiday shopping list, Nancy with Birds Unlimited stopped by Local 5 Live with some great gift ideas.

Wild Birds Unlimited is at 2285 S. Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon. See more by visiting their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly girls outlast Hortonville, Wrightstown boys hold on against Brillion

Green Bay Nation 11/25: What happened against the Colts?

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Here comes the Bears