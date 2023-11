(WFRV)- Give the gift of light this holiday season with Miracles Vintage Lamp Company.

Their lamps are created from many items, including barnwood from Wisconsin barns built in the 1800s, steampunk, antiques, and many other unusual and vintage items.

They also have unique metal signs, tumblers, t-shirts, hats, candles, and can koozies. All items can be custom-made just for you and are great for gifts or just for your enjoyment.

For more information, head to miraclesvintagelampsandgifts.com