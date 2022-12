(WFRV) – You’ll find similar style but different items at all three locations.

Local 5 Live visited Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique where you will find everything from jeans to something to give your holiday a little sparkle, even custom-made items for your home.

You’ll find Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique at:

910 Main Ave, De Pere

118 E. Bell St, Neenah

2304 Lineville Rd, Suamico

