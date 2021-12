(WFRV) – It’s a true farm to table experience in today’s Holiday Spotlight.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Homestead Kitchen & Tap where ingredients for the delicious menu come from just down the road.

Homestead Kitchen & Tap is located at N7551 County Road D in Algoma. Reach them online at homesteadkitchenandtap.com and stay up with the latest on Facebook and Instagram.