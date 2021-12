OSHKOSH, Wis, (WFRV) - As a way to give students, teachers and staff a break, the Oshkosh Area Board of Education has voted to give everyone in the district two mental health days.

In a unanimous vote on December 15, there will be two days in the 2021-2022 school year calendar allowing the school district to have two mental health days. According to the board meeting minutes, the mental health days are meant to be a break from the stress that happens due to COVID-19, which they say has led to overwhelming feelings of stress and anxiety.