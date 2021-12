(WFRV) – Today’s Holiday Spotlight makes it easy to shop local and buy from independent makers.

Whether your Christmas is old fashioned – as in Wisconsin’s famous beverage – or you’re looking to pamper the loved one in your life, it’s all in one place – SmithMaker Artisan Company.

You can find SmithMaker Artisan Company at:

116 N. Broadway, De Pere

58 N. 3rd Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

See more at smith-maker.com.