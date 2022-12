(WFRV) – It’s a multi-generation business where you can shop everything from gift baskets, meat products, and award-winning cheeses.

Gerard Knaus from Weyauwega Star Dairy stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local business.

Shop in person at Knaus Cheese Shop in Rosendale and the Cheese Factory Store in Weyauwega.

Take advantage of their free regional shipping offer now at stardairy.com.