Shop local artisans and vendors at Door County’s First Door County Christkindlmarkt

(WFRV) – In our Holiday Spotlight today, we feature a shop in Door County where you can get a dose of history and shop local.

We get a closer look into Door County’s Christkindlmarkt and all the old world goodies you can discover.

The Door County Christkindlmarkt is brought to you by the Sister Bay Historical Society and is located on the corner of the Past Museum at 10310 Fieldcrest Road & Hwy 57 in Sister Bay. Just park in town and take a shuttle to the event.

You have three weeks to enjoy:

November 26 – 28

December 3 – 5

December 19 – 12

To see a complete list of vendors, and more details on parking head to doorcountychristmasmarket.com.