Shop local artisans and vendors at Door County’s First Door County Christkindlmarkt

Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In our Holiday Spotlight today, we feature a shop in Door County where you can get a dose of history and shop local.

We get a closer look into Door County’s Christkindlmarkt and all the old world goodies you can discover.

The Door County Christkindlmarkt is brought to you by the Sister Bay Historical Society and is located on the corner of the Past Museum at 10310 Fieldcrest Road & Hwy 57 in Sister Bay. Just park in town and take a shuttle to the event.

You have three weeks to enjoy:

November 26 – 28

December 3 – 5

December 19 – 12

To see a complete list of vendors, and more details on parking head to doorcountychristmasmarket.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

Locker Room: Looking ahead at the Rams

Inside Skinny: Die-hard Packers fan moves across the country to Green Bay for Lambeau Field

LOCKER ROOM: Discussing David Bakhtiari's status

LOCKER ROOM: Recapping Packers vs Vikings