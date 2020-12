(WFRV) – At LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, you can shop soft and cozy gifts like socks or sweaters and of course, pet some Alpacas!

Kevin stopped by Local 5 Live with some cute friends on how you can shop safely.

LondonDairy is located on Highway 147 in Two Rivers. Reservations to meet with alpacas so just call 920-793-4165, online at londondairyalpacas.com. Be sure to follow them on Facebook as well.