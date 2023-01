(WFRV) – Celebrate National Popcorn day with Mike’s Popcorn. The family started serving up the treat in 1968.

The business, based in Menasha, started with a small stand and has grown to a national brand.

We get a taste of what makes them so successful, in this segment.

Mike’s Popcorn is sold in many stores, including Sam’s Club, Festival Foods, Woodman’s and more.

