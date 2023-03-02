(WFRV) – Get out your leather because it’s time to rock with the Gamblers.

Terry visited Local 5 Live with more on what’s coming up this weekend with the Green Bay Gamblers, including Heavy Metal night and how you can make a difference in mental health awareness night.

Mental Health Awareness Night Water Bottles – “Don’t Bottle It Up.” We will be giving away 1,000 of these water bottles Friday, March 3rd as a part of our Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Prevent Suicide- Fox Cities.

Heavy Metal Night Post-Game Concert 🤘🏼🎸 Are you ready to Rock ⁉️ Annex will be performing at our post-game concert following our Heavy Metal Night Saturday, March 4th presented by Fox Communities Credit Union.

Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for fun themes and giveaways.