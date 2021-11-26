Kewaunee Co. aims to support local businesses with holiday pledge

(WFRV) – Kewaunee County is making sure residents remember their area code before heading out for some Christmas shopping.

Local businesses are asking people to make the “920 Pledge” this season. The 920 Pledge encourages residents to go to nine different stores in the area and spend $20 at each store.

Once they have done that, residents can visit kewauneecountyfirst.org to be entered into a drawing for $180 worth of chamber bucks that are split amongst the three different chambers in the county.

So, shop local this year for the chance to win a sweet surprise.

For more information on how you can participate in the 920 Pledge, visit the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation website.

