"Junny's Marie" Author Sharon Lamers
(WFRV) New London author Sharon Lamers joined us to talk about her book "Junny's Marie." It tells the stories of two generations of women as they settle in Wisconsin. Get your e-reader copy on Amazon, or contact Sharon for a paperback copy - sharon.lamers7@gmail.com or (920) 710-2355.
