Local 5 Live Features

"Junny's Marie" Author Sharon Lamers

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

(WFRV) New London author Sharon Lamers joined us to talk about her book "Junny's Marie." It tells the stories of two generations of women as they settle in Wisconsin. Get your e-reader copy on Amazon, or contact Sharon for a paperback copy - sharon.lamers7@gmail.com or (920) 710-2355.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected