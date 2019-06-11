Local 5 Live Features

Blizzard Football preps for military appreciation night and IFL playoffs

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 02:32 PM CDT

(WFRV) - The playoff-bound Green Bay Blizzard are saying thank you to all those who served with their Military Appreciation Night this Saturday, June 15th.

If you have a military ID, admission to the game is free! The Blizzard are also offering four Frostbite package tickets for Saturday's game which includes a military game ball for just $60 (that's $37 off)!

The Blizzard are also hosting a home playoff game on June 21st, where you can get flash sale tickets at just $7.

Score your seats to both games at greenbayblizzard.com.

