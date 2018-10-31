Bountiful Boutiques: My Soul Loves

It's time to discover a brand new Bountiful Boutique.

In Neenah, you'll find inspiration, along with fashion at "My Soul Loves".

From comfy and stylish, to modern wester, and local jewelry too, you really will love what you see.

My Soul Loves has lots of great events coming up in November.

On Saturday, November 17th, the upstairs area will open with local artist home decor and jewelry.

Stop by for cookies, holiday cheer, and new items in the store!

You'll find My Soul Loves inside the Marketplace in Downtown Neenah, which is 124 West Wisconsin Avenue.

Find all their new arrivals on Facebook.