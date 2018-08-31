Budding Chefs: Back-to-School Lunches

Your kids can pack a hot lunch from home.

We promise it won't be soggy thanks to tips from Deb Johnson, owner of Budding Chefs.

These are ideas the kids can help with!

If you'd like to inspire the budding chef in your life check out the upcoming classes.

Head to buddingchefsinfo.com for a full schedule.

Chia Pudding

6 Tablespoons chia seeds

2 cups milk of your choice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla and/or almond extract

1 Tablespoon maple syrup, honey or sweetener of choice (optional)

blueberries and strawberries, for topping

In a bowl or mason jar, mix together chia seeds, milk, maple syrup and vanilla. If you’re using a mason jar, you can put the lid on and shake the mixture to combine everything.

Once the chia pudding mixture is well combined, let it sit for 5 minutes, give it another stir/shake to break up any clumps of chia seeds, cover and put the mixture in the fridge to “set-up” for 1-2 hours or overnight. The chia pudding should be nice and thick, not liquidy. If it’s not thick, just add more chia seeds, stir and refrigerate for another 30 minutes or so.

You can also prep pudding the night before and let it sit in the fridge overnight. When ready to serve, divide the mixture between two bowls, top the pudding with berries and enjoy.

Sweet Roasted Chickpeas

15-ounce can organic garbanzo beans

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat silicone mat.

Drain and rinse the chickpeas in a colander. Place them on a towel to dry off.

Spread chickpeas on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until crispy. Test one, and if it's still soft, bake for longer.

While the chickpeas are still hot, toss them in a bowl with the oil, honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Enjoy as is, or for a caramelized effect, place them back in the oven for another 10 minutes or so.

Store leftover chickpeas in an airtight container.

Savory chickpeas can be made the same way, but omit the honey and substitute spices with savory spices such as cumin and garlic powder, or ranch dressing mix.