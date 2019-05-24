Local 5 Live Features

Connections For Mental Wellness

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:27 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It takes a village to care for those with the disease, including members of our local faith communities.

There is a special event coming up called "Creating Hope: The Power of Faith Communities in Mental Health Recovery". It is aimed at leaders in the faith community. 

Find out how to attend at connectionsmw.org

For local mental health resources visit myconnectionsnew.org

