Do the "Lambeau Lap" every Wednesday morning
(WFRV) - A local cardiologist is "walking the talk" when it comes to encouraging community heart health.
Dr. Rahul Verma of Bellin Health Cardiology Associates recently started the "Lambeau Lap", a weekly community walking program designed to get people active.
The Lambeau Lap is Wednesday mornings at 6:45 am.
Just meet at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics across from Lambeau Field.
It's free and open to the public, but they do prefer you to register before-hand at bellin.org/lambeaulap.
