Do the "Lambeau Lap" every Wednesday morning

(WFRV) - A local cardiologist is "walking the talk" when it comes to encouraging community heart health.

Dr. Rahul Verma of Bellin Health Cardiology Associates recently started the "Lambeau Lap", a weekly community walking program designed to get people active.

The Lambeau Lap is Wednesday mornings at 6:45 am.

Just meet at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics across from Lambeau Field.

It's free and open to the public, but they do prefer you to register before-hand at bellin.org/lambeaulap.