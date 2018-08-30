Fashions from the Heart 2018

Catch the area's premiere look at what's hot this fall at Fashions from the Heart. While you are checking the runway, you're also raising money for local heart patients.

Fashions from the Heart is Tuesday, September 25, at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay.

Doors open at 5 pm and the show is at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are available at HSHS Hospital gift shops at St. Vincent and St. Mary's, or call (920) 433-8561.