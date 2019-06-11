Frankly Green Bay: Melissa Trepanier
(WFRV) - Do you want to see Frank's new show "Little Chutes and Ladders"? You can win free tickets courtesy of Local 5 Live!
Just head to our contest page to enter. We will announce the winners on Friday.
For more information, head to franklygreenbay.com.
More Stories
-
(WFRV) - This June Dairy Month, there's a reason to add cheese to…
-
(WFRV) - They are Your Local Experts in helping couples deal with…
-
(WFRV) - The playoff-bound Green Bay Blizzard are saying thank you to…