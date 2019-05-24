Green Bay
59°
Sponsored by
Green Bay
59°
NEWS
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
HealthWatch
Ag Report
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
D.C. Bureau
Election Center
Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison, no parole
Celebrate De Pere kicks off it's 29th year
AAA says 2019 is "biggest travel volume we have on record for Memorial Day"
Two arrested in drug trafficking group, $1.3M worth of meth seized
UPDATE: Evidentiary hearing for Vang scheduled for next week
Appleton WWII veteran keeps fighting for survival
WEATHER
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Almanac
SPORTS
Packers Green & Gold Nation
Big Race Indy
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL
MLB
LPGA Classic
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report: Packers, Raiders preseason game heading to Canada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Surviving the youth movement
Kimberly boys and girls claim sectional track and field titles
Bucks fall to Raptors 105-99 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Milwaukee, Toronto face off with series tied 2-2
Antetokounmpo unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team
COMMUNITY
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Local Events
An Evening With
Discover Wisconsin
Fish Fry Guide
LOCAL 5 LIVE
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Road Trip
Holiday Hotspots
Recipes
Jimmy J's Razorback Rib Sauce
Simply Wisconsin: Uncork Summer
Friday Flashback 5/24
New location for Celebrate De Pere
Season in full bloom at Wery's Sweet Summer Bloomers
Connections For Mental Wellness
CONTESTS
SKYVIEW NETWORK
WFRV DIGITAL STUDIOS
5 Critical Questions
YouTube
Alexa
Game N' Culture
CBS All Access
CBS News Live
WFRV Facebook Watch
ABOUT US
Local 5 Frequency Change
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Local 5 Live Features
Friday Flashback 5/24
By:
Millaine Wells
Posted:
May 24, 2019 01:30 PM CDT
Updated:
May 24, 2019 01:30 PM CDT
More Stories
Jimmy J's Razorback Rib Sauce
GREEN BAY, Wis. (
12 hours ago
Simply Wisconsin: Uncork Summer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (
12 hours ago
Season in full bloom at Wery's Sweet Summer Bloomers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (
12 hours ago
Don't Miss
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Local Experts
Trending Stories
Latest News
Local
National
Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison, no parole
Celebrate De Pere kicks off it's 29th year
AAA says 2019 is "biggest travel volume we have on record for Memorial Day"
Two arrested in drug trafficking group, $1.3M worth of meth seized
UPDATE: Evidentiary hearing for Vang scheduled for next week
Stay Connected
WFRV Channel 5 on Facebook
WFRV Channel 5 on Twitter
WeAreGreenBay iPhone App
WeAreGreenBay Android App