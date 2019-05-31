Local 5 Live Features

Give your taste buds a treat at Simon's Specialty Cheese

(WFRV) - From award-winning feta to classic cheddar, your taste buds can go on an adventure at Simon's Specialty Cheese.

They are located at 2735 Freedom Road in Little Chute. The store is open Monday - Saturday year round and Sundays in December leading up to Christmas.

For more information, head to simonscheese.com.

 

