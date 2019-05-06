Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates make a perfect Mother's Day gift
(WFRV) - Doesn't mom deserve something just as sweet as her?
Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates and wine parings will fit the bill.
We have a great offer just for Local 5 Live Viewers: Mention the show and recieve free shipping when you purchase $25 or more.
You can head to kohlerchocolates.com to make your order.
